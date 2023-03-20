Mud Hens Opening Day 2023 Guide

Check out our guide for Mud Hens opening day, Friday, March 31.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Opening Day is back! Get ready to celebrate the return of spring and baseball season with the start of the Toledo Mud Hens season.

Toledo loves to celebrate the return of baseball each year and Opening Day is earlier than ever in 2023.

As an added bonus, it's a sports double-header weekend with the Mud Hens and Toledo Walleye both playing at home Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Mud Hens will face off against the St. Paul Saints for Opening Day at 4:05 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

It's only the fourth Friday to host Opening Day in Fifth Third Field history and the first since 2012.

As always, expect the region to celebrate by packing downtown Toledo.

Here's what you need to know for Opening Day and the rest of the 2023 Toledo Mud Hens season:

Tickets

The Mud Hens offer several ticket options for sports fans on Opening Day, including special packages available in limited quantities.

The Opening Day Rooftop Celebration at Fleetwood's is on again this year and has sold out every year since 2017. Tickets are $50 and include a full buffet. The party is limited to the first 200 guests.

Doubleheader

After the Boys of Summer play at Fifth Third Field, the red-hot Toledo Walleye take to the ice at the Huntington Center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Packages including a ticket to the Mud Hens game during the day and the Walleye game that evening are available for fans at this link.

The Hens play the St. Paul Saints for all three games and the Walleye take on the Iowa Heartlanders, Indy Fuel and South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Schedule

The Mud Hens will play 75 home games during the 2023 season. Of those, 39 will be on weekend dates, with 13 each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Hens will be at home for Memorial Day weekend on May 27 and 28, Independence Day on July 4 and Labor Day weekend from Sept. 1-3.

Parking

FanPark is the official parking authority for the Mud Hens. There are two fully-staffed locations nearby - under the Glass City Center off Monroe Street and the surface lot at the corner of Washington and Summit streets.

There are also 950 parking meters downtown and thousands of paid parking spaces at downtown garages and surface lots within a few blocks of the stadium. Prices vary.

New this year

New manager: For 2023, Anthony Iapoce takes the helm as the 58th manager in Toledo baseball history, replacing Lloyd McClendon.

New theme nights: The Hens will host the first-ever Margaritaville Weekend July 7-9, with specialty jerseys, giveaways, live music and fireworks.

New giveaways: This year's giveaways include Muddy and Muddonna squishy pillows, trucker hats, beach towels and more that have yet to be announced.

Returning favorites

Return of the Home Run King: Minor-league home run record-holder Mike Hessman returns to the Hens as hitting coach. Hessman spent the last year and a half with the Hens' major league affiliate Detroit Tigers as assistant hitting coach. Hessman, a Mud Hens legend who retired in 2015 with 433 home runs, will mark his eighth year as a hitting coach in the Tigers organization.

Sunday Fundays: Starting May 28, every Sunday home game will include activities for the entire family. Kids are invited to run the bases after the game.

Hens and Hounds: Every Tuesday home game starting May 23, the Hens invite everyone to bring their dogs to the game. The Hens kickoff the promotion with specialty Mud Hounds jerseys.

Hensville Live! Postgame Concerts: A wide variety of music is coming to Hensville Park for several dates this year. Check out a full list of concerts at this link.

Postgame fireworks: The fan-favorite postgame fireworks show returns for several dates in 2023. So far, the Hens have announced postgame fireworks for June 10, July 4, July 8, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.

... and more: A full rundown of what to expect is available here, with more yet to be announced.

