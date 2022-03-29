Opening day for Toledo Mud Hens is one week away

The staff at Fifth Third Field are getting prepared and excited to welcome fans back to what will be the first traditional opening day since 2019.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Opening day for the Toledo Mud Hens is one week away! The staff at Fifth Third Field are getting prepared and excited to welcome fans back to what will be the first traditional opening day since 2019.

Last year, opening day had certain restrictions and limitations in place, but everything is back in full force this year.

“Fans can experience the things they are used to on a typical opening day, we’re really so excited!” said Mud Hens General Manager, Erik Ibsen.

Downtown Toledo is always busy throughout the day, and the Mud Hens have a few pregame activities planned. Officials also say that many area businesses will get a lot of great traffic

Right now, officials with the Mud Hens say they have enough staff to operate effectively but are still looking for workers. Jobs include part-time concessions workers and others in the ticket operations area.