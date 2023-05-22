'Muddy Shuttle' to return for 2023 baseball season

For just $3, you can catch a ride to and from Fifth Third Field for certain games this summer. Here's where you can catch the bus.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking for an easy, safe and affordable way to get downtown to see a Mud Hens game this summer, the Muddy Shuttle is ready to deliver.

The Muddy Shuttle, a service offered by TARTA, will offer riders round-trip transportation to Fifth Third Field from various locations around the Toledo Metropolitan Area. TARTA will offer this service for Saturday home games on the following dates:

June 10 vs. Buffalo Bisons

June 24 vs. St. Paul Saints

July 8 vs. Louisville Bats

July 22 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Aug. 12 vs. Columbus Clippers

Aug. 19 vs. Omaha Royals

Roundtrip tickets cost $3. Shuttles are scheduled to leave exactly one hour prior to game time, or 6:05 p.m. Departure from Fifth Third Field will occurr either 20 minutes after the game ends or 20 minutes after post-game fireworks conclude, organizers said.

Shuttles will both arrive and depart at the home plate entrance to the stadium on Huron Street.

Organizers with TARTA said the program is an efficient way to bring the community together.

"We're happy to bring it back as we explore the possibility of expanding on it and doing what we can to connect customers with this great stadium and the family-friendly atmosphere it provides," TARTA CEO Laura Koprowski said in the press release.

According to a press release, pick-up sites were determined by analyzing Mud Hens sales tickets by zip code and ridership numbers in years past. You can catch a shuttle from the following locations:

Miracle Mile Shopping Center, 1727 W. Laskey Rd.

Maumee, Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St.

Sylvania, Centennial Terrace, 5733 Centennial Road

Waterville, Kroger, 8730 Waterville Swanton Rd.

Oregon, Fassett Junior High School, 3205 Starr Avenue (June) or Starr Elementary School, 3230 Starr Avenue (July and August).