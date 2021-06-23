Mud Hens postpone July 2 fireworks

Executive Vice President & General Manager Erik Ibsen issued the following statement: "The Mud Hens are known for their incredible fireworks shows. Our fans have come to expect it over the past 20 years and our vendor works hard to create an outstanding production for them. As we got closer to our first fireworks show in nearly two years, we were not confident that it would meet our high expectations to entertain Mud Hens fans. We still look forward to a great night of Mud Hens baseball and the Downtown Toledo fireworks and a fun-filled holiday weekend at the ballpark! And we look forward to bringing fireworks back to Fifth Third Field in the near future.”