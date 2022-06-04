Kreidler working way up through Tigers organization

Ryan Kreidler played in 41 games for the Toledo Mud Hens last season and is the Tigers No. 7 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ryan Kreidler is working his way up through the Detroit Tigers organization.

The No. 7 prospect for the Tigers was called up to the Triple-A Toledo last season, where he played 41 games.

Kreidler hit seven home runs and had 22 runs batted in during the 2021 campaign and he's been off to a hot start in the new season.

He had an RBI double in the season-opening win for the Hens on Tuesday and hit a pair of home runs on Wednesday.

Last year's experience in Triple-A has helped his development as he takes on an even larger role this season in Toledo.

"It helped a lot. You get a taste of what Triple-A's like and then on top of that, you're around a lot of guys with big-league time," said Kreidler. "It's a process of learning who you are as a player at the next level and adapting to the new competition. Just try to embrace all of it and take it all in."

This season, the Mud Hens are asking him to be more versatile. Kreidler came up as a shortstop, but he's playing some second and third base as well.

"Whatever they ask me to do, I'm willing to try it," said Kreidler. "I assume that's how it will be here, experimenting around the infield a little bit more. I think that's only going to help in the long term. Having that versatility is what our big league team likes, appreciates and values in players. Being able to do that here is going to help me going forward."

Kreidler did get a taste of the big leagues as a member of Detroit's spring training team.