Joey Chestnut making appearance at Mud Hens game; Here's how to get tickets

Chestnut will participate in two eating exhibitions involving ice cream and cotton candy. He'll also do a meet-and-greet before the game.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut is making a stop in Toledo at an upcoming Mud Hens game.

The team announced Friday Chestnut will do a meet-and-greet with fans prior to the home game on May 27 against the Rochester Red Wings. The 15-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion will also see how much cotton candy and ice cream he can eat in one minute.

According to the Hens, Chestnut will be involved in several promotions and events before and after the game. He will also emcee a celebrity eating competition.

Meet-and-greet tickets are $32 and include a game ticket, two hot dogs, chips and a drink, and the opportunity to meet Chestnut and have a picture taken. The event is from 5-6:30 p.m. in The Roost.

You can purchase tickets at this link.

Chestnut holds over 50 world records in competitive eating, including 76 hot dogs and buns, 46 grilled cheese sandwiches, 25.5 ice cream sandwiches, 126 tacos and 13.76 pounds of pork ribs.

The man they call "Jaws" has won the hot dog eating contest every year except one (2015) since 2007.