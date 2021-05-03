Bringing baseball back | How the Toledo Mud Hens are knocking COVID-19 out of the park

Mud Hens baseball is back! Here's what fans need to do to follow pandemic safety protocols at Fifth Third Field.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Excitement is building for the Toledo Mud Hens home opener on May 4, but the season wouldn't be happening without sacrifices from fans.

Fifth Third Field has so many beautiful scenes and places to watch a game, but one thing has been missing for months: the fans.

Like many other sports in 2020, COVID-19 threw the Mud Hens a curveball.

Except for recent MLB spring training games, the seats have been empty of fans for almost 600 days.

But that will change at the Mud Hens home opener.

To get you prepared, we asked Mud Hens director of strategic planning Mike Keedy for a behind-the-scenes look at all the changes fans will see and the rules they will have to follow.

There are the ones you'd expect, like wearing a mask while walking around or when you're not eating or drinking at your seat and maintaining six feet of social distance.

But there are many others.

The Mud Hens have to follow guidelines not only from the Ohio Department of Health but also Major League Baseball, or no games can be played.

"I think our group has really become experts on what we have to do in order to open," Keedy said.

One of the biggest changes is no more standing room only in the outfield.

Instead, you will buy tickets to sit down at one of more than 100 tables around the outfield fence.

"Now this is brand new. So people have never experienced this at the ballpark before. But this is how all of our tables beyond the home run wall will be reserved," Keedy added.

Your "regular" seat experience will also be different.

Seats are sold in groups of one to six people.

A maximum of six family members or what they call "trusted friends" can sit together, and yellow ropes mark off the seats that no one can sit in.

"We have to come up with a seating plan for groups of up to six, and we have to make sure there is six-feet distance between each group. We call them pods. Pods is the new hit term when it comes to event seating right now," Keedy said.

Because of this, there will be no general admission or standing room only tickets.

The actual capacity will vary throughout the season depending on the number of pods purchased per game. A 30% seating capacity was approved by Gov. Mike DeWine in February for Ohio sporting events. The Mud Hens anticipate to have 2,500 to 4,000 tickets available per game, which may change based on health guidelines.

During a normal full season, the Mud Hens average 8,000 fans per game and 10,000 fans on weekends.

You can find what seats are available on the Toledo Mud Hens website.

More seats will be released on a rolling basis throughout the season, and you can sign up for text alerts to receive notifications as soon as tickets go on sale.

The pandemic might actually make for a more fun experience this year. The Mud Hens set up six of Patio Suites throughout the stadium. You can sit in there with up to six people and not only have food or drink, but they are also your seats for the game.

When you roll up to your favorite concession stand, you'll have to distance from others.

Floor graphics are in place, just like shopping in a store, and the Mud Hens will have more points of sale open, to keep fans spread out along the concourse.

Fans will also see hand sanitizer pumps all over the ballpark.

To get that great Mud Hens gear to cheer on the team, someone will be stationed at the entrances to the Swamp Shop to make sure it doesn't get too crowded.

Just don't gather too deep around a particular display or cool jersey.

And at the registers, there are more floor graphics, plexi-glass shields, and hand sanitizers.