Mud Hens cleared for 30 percent capacity for home games

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Mud Hens announced Thursday they have been approved for 30 percent capacity for games this season at Fifth Third Field.

Up to 4,000 fans will be permitted for all home games, but seating capacity will fluctuate between 2,700 and 4,000 depending on how pods are sold for each game. Tickets will be sold in groups of 1-6 with all social distancing protocols in place.

“We’d like to thank the Governor and Ohio Health Department along with our local health advisors for their support and guidance during this process,” Mud Hens General Manager Erik Ibsen said. “A lot of people put in a lot of hard work to get to this point; every approval brings us one step closer to normal. We are counting down the days till we can safely reopen and welcome our fans back.”

All attendees over 2 years old must wear a mask. Fans should expect designated entrances based on seating, digital ticketing and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Flock members will receive priority for tickets based on their plan. Single-game tickets will be announced to the public at a later time.