Toledo's Kyle Jones excited for future after being drafted by Twins in MLB Draft

The right handed pitcher for the Rockets was selected in the seventh round of the draft on Monday by Minnesota.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The ace of the Toledo Rockets is headed to the big leagues.

The Rockets starting pitcher Kyle Jones, a 6'1" right hander from St. Clair Shores, Michigan, was selected in the seventh round by the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon.

Jones was a workhorse this past season for UT. Across 91 1/3 innings, Jones would post a 4.24 ERA, with an 11.3 strikeout average per nine innings. He was also selected to the first team all-MAC, and was a recipient of the MAC Medal of Excellence award.

For Jones, receiving that life-changing phone call is a dream come true.

"It's been a life long journey for me to play professionally," Jones said. "I'm just really excited that I get the chance to go play for the Twins, and I'm ready to get going."

However, Jones understands that without his time at Toledo, this moment for him would not be as easy to reach.

"Toledo did a great job preparing me as a person, player and student," Jones said. "I think they have all the resources that you need to get where you want to go, it just comes down to you putting the work in, taking ownership of your career, and making yourself better everyday."

Currently, Jones throws three pitches; a low 90's four-seam fastball, a mid-80's curveball, and a mid-80's splitter. But Jones is working on a new pitch.

"This past summer, I have been getting with Coach (John Sheehan) and we've been working on adding a cutter," Jones said. "So, I'm hoping to add that to my arsenal and that will sit around 87-88."

With new pitches in training, and a change in scenery, Jones is ready to work his way up towards a shot at the major league roster.

"I'm just excited to get going," Jones said. "It'll be kind of a relief to take the spotlight off me a little bit, and start at the bottom again and work my way up."

Jones was not the only Rocket to be drafted this year. The New York Mets in the 17th round would select fellow right-handed pitcher Connor Brandon. Brandon, a 6'3 sophomore from Hebron, Ohio, was selected to the second team all-MAC, and was second on the team in strikeouts with 88, finishing behind Jones.

With the two baseball players drafted, Toledo is one of only 17 schools in Division one to have a player drafted in the MLB, NBA, and NFL drafts this year.

Jones is set to report to the Twins to begin rookie training on Sunday.