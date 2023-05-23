Toledo baseball's Jeron Williams earns MAC Player of the Year honors

TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo baseball's Jeron Williams has earned Mid-American Conference Player of the Year honors, the league announced on Tuesday.
The Archbold grad finished the season batting .403 and led the nation in total hits and stolen bases.
Williams started all 55 games for Toledo at shortstop, hitting 14 home runs, 16 doubles, four triples and 48 runs batted in.
He is the first UT player to hit .400 in a season since Mitch Maier, a former All-American and MLB first round draft pick, in 2003.
On May 20 in a win over rival Bowling Green, Williams went 4-for-6 with three home runs, a triple and five RBI.
To begin the season, he had a 33-game hitting streak, with eight games carrying over from last season, and finished the year with a 21-game hitting streak.
He becomes just the second Rocket to ever win MAC Player of the Year, joining Chris Meyers in 2021.
Williams was also named First-Team All-MAC and was one of six rockets to earn postseason awards.
Mason Sykes, Cal McAninch, Owen Jackson and Anthony Wayne alum Garret Pike were all named to second-team All-MAC. Meanwhile, Brian Fry was named to the All-Defensive Team.
The six players earning MAC honors ties the 1984 and 2010 teams with the most selections in school history.