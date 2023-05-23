Toledo baseball's Jeron Williams earns MAC Player of the Year honors

Williams, an Archbold alum, finished the season batting .403 and led the nation in hits and stolen bases.

TOLEDO, Ohio — University of Toledo baseball's Jeron Williams has earned Mid-American Conference Player of the Year honors, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Archbold grad finished the season batting .403 and led the nation in total hits and stolen bases.

Williams started all 55 games for Toledo at shortstop, hitting 14 home runs, 16 doubles, four triples and 48 runs batted in.

He is the first UT player to hit .400 in a season since Mitch Maier, a former All-American and MLB first round draft pick, in 2003.

On May 20 in a win over rival Bowling Green, Williams went 4-for-6 with three home runs, a triple and five RBI.

To begin the season, he had a 33-game hitting streak, with eight games carrying over from last season, and finished the year with a 21-game hitting streak.

He becomes just the second Rocket to ever win MAC Player of the Year, joining Chris Meyers in 2021.

🔵 1st in the 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 in hits (96) & stolen bases (49)

🔵 Hit .403, first Rocket to crack .400 since 2003

🔵 14 home runs, 48 RBI, 67 runs, 16 doubles



𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗲𝗹𝘀𝗲??



Congratulations to the 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐌𝐀𝐂 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫: Jeron Williams‼️ pic.twitter.com/v0fhPiNhC4 — Toledo Baseball (@ToledoBaseball) May 23, 2023

Williams was also named First-Team All-MAC and was one of six rockets to earn postseason awards.

Mason Sykes, Cal McAninch, Owen Jackson and Anthony Wayne alum Garret Pike were all named to second-team All-MAC. Meanwhile, Brian Fry was named to the All-Defensive Team.

The six players earning MAC honors ties the 1984 and 2010 teams with the most selections in school history.