Cactus League, Valley leaders ask MLB to delay spring training due to COVID-19 pandemic

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Arizona Cactus League Association and Valley leaders are recommending the Major League Baseball organization delay spring training in Maricopa County due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recommendation was sent in a letter to the MLB from Bridget Binsbacher, the executive director of the Cactus League, mayors or city managers from Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Surprise, Glendale, Goodyear, Peoria, and the president of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

"In view of the current state of the pandemic in Maricopa County, with one of the nation’s highest infection rates, we believe it is wise to delay the start of spring training to allow for the COVID-19 situation to improve here," the letter said.

The Cactus League's COVID-19 task force has worked to ensure that ballparks are able to meet COVID-19 protocols, the letter said. But, they believe that mid-March would be a safer time to begin spring training.

"This position is based on public data from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which projects a sharp decline in infections in Arizona by mid-March (an estimated 9,712 daily infections on February 15 and 3,072 daily infections on March 15)," the letter said.

