Backyard Wiffle ball tournament in Rossford continues to grow

The backyard Wiffle ball tournament has been going strong for 11 years, providing fun, but also giving back to charities.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — It's not uncommon to enjoy your backyard during the summertime. After all, lush green grass and a grill provide the perfect get together.

Well, one Rossford family has turned their patch of land into a field that not only provides for competitors, but for charity.

"If you build it, they will come. It's true in Rossford," said Heather Post who created the tournament and whose home plays host backyard field.

A family tradition has now hit its 11th year.

"We originally started with three teams and we now have to cap it at eight because there's other teams that want to play," said Post. "We have a waiting list from time to time, but word of mouth is working out well."

Post's makeshift Wiffle ball field continues to generate quite the buzz year in and year out.

"Everybody thinks Wiffle ball is easy until you actually get out here and try to do it," said Troy Adams. "You can do some amazing things with a Wiffle ball, but it's not Wiffle ball when you were a kid."

Dozens of players from across the region converging to the backyard field, including some who have never played before.

"My first impression was this isn't normal Wiffle ball, but that was a good thing because there's not as much running. Yet, a lot of competitiveness," said Lucas Groll.

A trophy and bragging rights fuel the desire to swing for the fences. Yet, what makes this event so special is the fact it gives back.

"Each team captain gets an opportunity to bring a charity to the table," said Post. "Everyone who comes in and plays or anyone who is a visitor and donates, they get a vote and that vote goes in."

"Last year, we did a lot for the Anthony Dia Foundation," said Adams. "Gave back I think $750 that we gave back to them."

The 2022 beneficiary is awarded to the Til Valhalla Project, an organization aimed at memorializing fallen heroes.

Yes, bats and balls are a part of the game, but the biggest rule to this Wiffle ball Tournament is to have fun.

"I was like 'We should field our own team,' because that would be a lot of fun, even if we lose two games in a row," said Groll. "It's still fun with the Home Run Derby, raffles and everything like that."

"Just great to be around some of the guys and girls, it's just a great hometown atmosphere," said Adams.