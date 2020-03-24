TOLEDO, Ohio — While college spring sports have been canceled, and the status of spring sports for high school remain uncertain, teams have been taking to TikTok to help pass the time.

While the world of sports have been put on pause, the video sharing app has been a place for athletes to collaborate virtually during the downtime.

We wanted to share some of the unique, fun and creative videos that have been shared.

