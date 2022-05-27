Athlete of the Week: Quinn Staten of St. John's

Staten scored the game-winning goal for the Titans lacrosse team in overtime to punch their ticket to the state final four.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Quinn Staten for the St. John's lacrosse team played hero on Thursday night to beat Ottawa Hills in overtime and that makes him our athlete of the week.

The Titans tied the game with six seconds left in the regional final against the Green Bears and then Staten was the hero in the extra session, scoring the game-winning goal to send St. John's to the state final four.

"That's the stuff, you grow up as a kid in your backyard, you're shooting, you're counting down in your head," said Staten. "It's just stuff like that that really makes the game special and gives it its tradition.

"It's less for me going to states then just getting another day to play with these guys because I love these guys. The memories we make, I wouldn't change it for anything."

The Titans now turn their attention to their first appearance in the state final four since 2004.

St. John’s lacrosse wins the regional title over Ottawa Hills 9-8 in overtime to advance to the state final four. pic.twitter.com/erRD8nkzri — Troy Gingerich (@troy_gingerich) May 27, 2022

"We just need to take it one day at a time. Make sure we're playing our brand of lacrosse, high energy, high effort, high intensity," said Staten. "Doing the little things right and see where it takes us."

St. John's plays Chagrin Falls on Tuesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. from Oberlin College.