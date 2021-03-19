Athlete of the Week: Napoleon's Taylor Strock

Strock is the program's all-time leading scorer and led the Wildcats to their first state championship

NAPOLEON, Ohio — Four years ago Taylor Strock stepped on the scene at Napoleon, earning a spot on varsity as a freshman. Fast forward to today and the incredible legacy the senior is leaving will be remembered for years to come.

The list of accolades goes on and on. First team all league, all district, player of the year, all state, and the all-time leading scorer in school history.

There was just one thing left to add - a state championship.

"It's so exciting because every player's dream is to get to this point and it's so hard," Strock said. "There are so many great players that never got to this point and so it was emotional when the buzzer went off because it takes a lifetime of hard work to get here. It feels just like I always thought it would."

Saturday night in Dayton, Strock led the Wildcats to the program's first ever state championship. Fitting she was their leading scorer and fitting her last game in a Napoleon uniform would be winning it all.

"It feels amazing because that was really our only goal," Strock said. "When you have all those other things that build up throughout the season, it's great, but you're always just thinking, 'I want the state championship.' You don't really appreciate all those things that lead up to this point so when you get to this point, you really appreciate the journey and everything you went through."