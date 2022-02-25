Athlete of the Week: Central Catholic's Brooklyn Vaughn

Vaughn scored nine of her 11 points in the second half in Central Catholic's comeback win over Napoleon to advance to the district final.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three sophomores make up part of Central Catholic's starting lineup. With that can come growing pains but the young Irish have matured quickly earning themselves a chance to win a district title.

Brooklyn Vaughn was instrumental in the Irish's comeback win Thursday night.

"She provides everything. She is our workhorse. She gets every rebound the rest of the girls don't get. She does everything we ask her to do. She should get an ice bath after every game," said Head Coach Ericka Haney.

Vaughn's game has come a long way this season. She scored nine of her 11 points in the second half and ramped up her rebounding to climb out of a 10 point deficit.

"I think it has improved a lot," said Vaughn. "I didn't have as much confidence as a freshman and at the beginning of the season. Then I was a starter and I was like, step up, now I like to be a leader of this team."

"She has no ceiling," said Haney. "Every year we are trying to add something to her game but she is a freakish athlete. We just want her to keep growing and getting better."

Vaughn picked up an offer from Toledo before her sophomore season started and there will be plenty more college offers to come.