The ARCA Menards Series will run a doubleheader at Toledo Speedway on July 31 and August 1 as part of their revised schedule.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Automobile Racing Club of America announced on Tuesday a balancing of their schedule through August.

The ARCA Menards Series will hold a doubleheader at Toledo Speedway on July 31 and August 1.

The Friday and Saturday events will mark the first time since 1956 that the series has run a pair of races on the same weekend in Toledo.