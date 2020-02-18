ANTWERP, Ohio — The Antwerp boys basketball team successfully completed a perfect regular season after beating Delta on Monday.

The Archers moved to 22-0 on the year and were the Green Meadows Conference champions.

They were led in part by Jagger and Jayvin Landers, who were named to Division IV all-district teams on Tuesday.

"Being 22-0 is really amazing," said Jayvin. "I can't thank anyone enough except our great teammates. We grind together in practice every single day and compete against each other which really pays off on the floor every night."

"You set goals for the season and I'm not sure if you always set out to be 22-0," said head coach Doug Billman. "But it's just a one game at a time type of mentality that we've had. Our guys have maintained mental focus as well as physical, being able to go through this grind of a 22-game season. I'm just proud of their effort."

Antwerp now will prepare for the postseason and look to remain unblemished.

