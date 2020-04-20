WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Monday afternoon, Governor Mike DeWine announced students won't physically go back to school for the remainder of the school year, with that neither will spring sports.

Anthony Wayne spring sport athletes were greeted with a surprise this weekend. Signs appeared in their lawns honoring their hard work. While it may seem like a small gesture, it meant a ton to them.

“Its something I’ll never forget” said senior Andrew Kemmer.

“It was great to see. It boosted my mood.” Said senior Zach Szul.

Andrew Kemmer and Zach Szul are two of the many seniors that proudly display took pictures next to their yard signs. Originally Athletic Director John Snyder was going to deliver them, then coaches stepped up wanted to hand deliver them to their kids.

“It was really cool because they did not want to miss the opportunity to just by chance be able to give an air high five or air hug. It worked out great because they saw many of them and were able to put a smile on their faces and let them know their coaches were proud of them.” Said AD John Snyder.

As they drive or walk around, they see fellow teammate’s signs. It helps them know that these Generals are all in this together.

“You’re thankful for them because you realize they put in their four years to sports just like you. Its cool to know they were right along with you.” Said Szul.

“Going through neighborhoods, walking around, seeing all the signs is just a sense of pride that everyone in our community cares about us.” Said Kemmer.

It may not be a walk-off home run or a game winning goal, but they’ll always be remembered for what they did as a General.