WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — It certainly isn’t the way they drew it up, but for the six student-athletes at Anthony Wayne that signed their National Letters of Intent, it was still really important for them to be able to celebrate this moment with their family and friends. Athletic Director John Snyder put together a Zoom meeting to make sure they were honored.

“It’s extremely special,” said multi-sport athlete Zac Szul. “I know Mr. Snyder put a lot of time in setting this up and figuring out a way for the seniors to get this honor. I know, personally, it’s really special because knowing Mr. Snyder for four years, it really shows that he cares about us.”

One by one, they took their turn thanking family and friends:

Grace Ellis, Bowling Green State University for diving

Griffin Cook, Ohio Dominican University for soccer

Zac Szul, Ohio Dominican University for basketball

Ainsley Page, Adrian College for volleyball

Maddie Theis, the University of Indianapolis for soccer

And Keaton Grabarczyk, Kent State University for soccer

This day is always a culmination of all the hard work they’ve put in for years.

“I’m blessed to have teammates and coaches who have prepared me for the Division I level in competition,” said Grabarczyk. “It’s just a great day, and a great day for my family and I.”

For these seniors, it wasn’t the way they planned their signing day, but it’s a day they’ll never forget.

