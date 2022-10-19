Anthony Wayne boys golf ready for state tournament in Columbus

The Generals will be competing in the state finals for the second straight season on Friday and Saturday from Columbus.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — One of the best boys golf teams to come out of northwest Ohio in recent years is heading to Columbus.

The Anthony Wayne Generals are competing in the state finals for the second straight season. The team won their district tournament by an impressive 29 strokes.

"It was pretty nerve-wracking," junior Logan Sutto said. "A lot of people expected us to make it out and win by a lot."

Sutto contributed to the victory with a 75. Sutto earned Northern Lakes League Player of the Year honors last year, and first team All-NLL honors as a freshman. Senior Charlie Robertson finished with a 72. Robertson says the state-wide level of competition doesn't intimidate them.

"I know there's a little bit of pressure," Robertson said. "We're just going to go out there like we've been there before, like we have, and we're just going to play our best."

The Generals have won three straight NLL titles dating back to 2020. Head coach Pat Phillips says the camaraderie sets his Anthony Wayne team apart from others in the area.

"There's no jealousy on this team," Phillips said. "They're best friends, all of them. They hang out and play golf together all the time."

The Generals tee off at 9 a.m. Friday on the Ohio State University Scarlet Course.

