Temperance man breaks seventh Guinness World Record

Miracola made 72 free throws in one minute while standing on one leg.

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A Temperance man continues to rewrite the Guinness World Records.

Anthony Miracola now has his name by seven different records.

His most recent feat is making the most free throws in one minute while standing on one leg. He made 72 and smashed the old record of 49.

Miracola has a full gym attached to his Michigan home where he spends time shooting. The former Whiteford High School star has his eyes set on more Guinness World Records in the near future.

Miracola's other records