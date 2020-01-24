DETROIT — Detroit Tigers public address announcer Jay Allen died Friday morning after battling stage 4 cancer, his family announced.

Back in August, the Allen family announced he had stage 4 bile duct cancer that spread to his liver and lungs.

On Wednesday, Allen's family said he was in kidney failure. Doctors were unable to do anything to reverse the damage done to his kidneys. He was given 7 days to live.

Last year was Allen's first year as a PA announcer for the Tigers. The Grand Rapids native is most known for being the voice of Fifth Third Ballpark as the announcer for the West Michigan Whitecaps. The community fondly remembers Allen as a personality on a the popular 90s radio show "Q Morning Zoo."

RELATED: A different ballgame: Tigers announcer battles cancer

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Jay Allen's family cover medical expenses and funeral arrangements.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Sports News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.