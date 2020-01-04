MAUMEE, Ohio — One thing the governor has said that we can still get out and do is fish. We are so fortunate right here in Northwest Ohio, we have this resource right in our backyard, the Maumee River. Captain Zack says, this is a great time to get out for the Walleye Run.

Zack George grew up fishing on the Maumee River. Now he is a charter captain with Fish and Fowl Adventures. He said, if you’re going to come out for the Walleye run, this is the week.

“If anybody asks me, if they’re going to take a week of vacation from work, what week should they come? Nine times out of ten, it’s going to be the first week of April is the best week to fish the river,” said George. “A lot of it has to do with the amount of daylight, that has a lot to do with animal migration. I really think this week is going to be our best week. If you can get out of the house, definitely do it.”

People come from all over the country to take advantage of the amazing fishing that we have on the Maumee River during this time of the year. It’s something that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“We’re truly blessed,” said George. “Lake Erie is the walleye capital of the world. We hold the largest population of walleye anywhere in the world. In the Maumee River, in the spring, there are more fish, per cubic foot of water, than there is anywhere. It’s just crazy the amount of fish in this system. It doesn’t take an experienced angler to do it. Anybody can come down and fish on the banks.”

One thing we want to remind everybody, stay safe out there. Keep practicing that social distancing, and if you have a big catch, make sure you send it to us. Just text us at 419-248-1100. We will feature the best ones up at our website at www.wtol.com.

Also, for more information on the charters with Zack George, head over to fishandfowl.net.

