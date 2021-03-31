Anglers flock to the Maumee River for the annual walleye run

The walleye run brings people from all over the country to northwest Ohio, and right now is one of the best times to trek into the Maumee River to catch walleye.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The walleye run on the Maumee River is in full effect as anglers from all over the country make their way to northwest Ohio.

Captain Zack George from Fish and Fowl Adventures says that this is the ideal time to catch walleye.

"The water's warmed up to the mid-40s, and the male walleye have started to make their move into the river from the lake to get ready for the spawn," said Captain Zack. "This is the time. This is the five weeks that are the peak time to be here on the Maumee River."

Captain Zack books trips with people all over the country, including a group from Wisconsin on Tuesday.

"I think it's amazing. It's in our backyard. Guys come from all over the country to fish this," said Captain Zack. "With Toledo being a bit of a travel hub, guys will travel from over the 475 bridge and they'll see people lined up and wonder 'What the heck is it? Why are they here?' So when they get home they'll start looking online and they'll find what is bringing that many people there and then they come here."

"It's a big boost to the local economy and lots of small businesses definitely benefit from the influx of anglers in the area this time of year."