BG's Andrew Clair and UT's Bryant Koback named to Doak Walker Award watch list

The Doak Walker Award recognizes the top running back in college football.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bowling Green State University's Andrew Clair and University of Toledo's Bryant Koback were each named to the Doak Walker Award watch list.

The award annually recognizes the top running back in college football.

This is the second consecutive season that Koback is a nominee for the award, while Clair is being named to the watch list for the third time.

Koback earned second-team All-MAC honors last season and ranked fourth in the conference with 1,187 rushing yards.