Allen Gant has accepted a job as the new defensive coordinator for West Virginia Wesleyan.

The Southview High School grad continues to move up the coaching ranks. He helped lead Slippery Rock to a National Semifinal last season as the defensive backs coach.

The former Cougar played under Brady Hoke and Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan as a safety and outside linebacker.

"It’s been an unbelievable journey so far in my coaching career. Give a lot of thanks to Coach Harbaugh for giving me the opportunity to get my foot in the door," said Gant. "I’ve learned from some of the best coaches in the business like Al Washington and Don Brown."

"After taking over as the Defensive Backs Coach at Slippery Rock, I was excited to have the opportunity to run my own room and that experience was unbelievable. To go 13-1, win a conference championship and advance to the National Semifinals in my first year there was such a great accomplishment for the program. I was fortunate to work with a great staff and I’m so thankful for Coach Lutz and Coach Razzano for allowing me to be apart of that family."

"Once I got the call to be a defensive coordinator, I could not pass that up. I want to continue to grow in the business and I enjoy helping young men grow both on and off the field. It was a good situation for me to be in and I’m excited for the opportunity."

