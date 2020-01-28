SYLVANIA, Ohio — In the blink of an eye Alana Faist’s senior basketball season was taken from her. Two months ago she tore her ACL for the second time.

“I was really devastated the whole year when it first happened. I was like there’s no way this happened again.” Said Northview Senior Alana Faist.

“The news that she got couldn’t have been harder,” said Head Coach Pat Sayre. “I was devastated for her. She had a great spring and great summer. She was going to start for us at the five.”

After a doctor’s appointment Alana saw a glimmer of hope that she would see the court again.

“We heard a story about another kid that’s done this and I was like can I?” said Faist.

Turns out she could. They pushed back surgery and she worked really hard rehabbing her knee.

Last Friday before their game with Springfield she got clearance from her doctor. Alana would get to play during her senior year.

“We were fortunate to have a really big lead and I was looking for the right opportunity to get her in.” said Sayre.

“When I got on my heart was racing. I was like what am I doing. I don’t remember any of the plays.” Said Faist. “They were in press so I just went to the end and wait under the basket for something because that’s what I would do anyways.”

Not only did she play, she scored.

“I was like ok I’m going to make contact because of I go up too soft I’m going to embarrass myself and miss my first shot. I got the and-one. It was amazing.” Said Faist

“The place went crazy,” said Sayre. “Talk about a moment. Your senior getting in when it looked like she wouldn’t ever get to play.” Said Sayre