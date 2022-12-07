ACME Baseball continuing to grow in northwest Ohio

On Monday, the junior ACME State Championship game in Defiance drew the biggest crowd of the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Baseball players have a variety of options once the high school season ends, some play travel ball while others stick together for the summer to play ACME.

Although ACME ball has been around for a long time, the baseball landscape is always changing.

"There's nothing better then playing for your community and playing for your school," ACME Board Member Mark Brunswick said.

A platform to develop and represent, carried forward from a dream that took place during The Sixties.

"What's amazing about it, in 1961, it started with my father Lou Brunswick. He had a vision to give high school kids a place to play in the summertime because war veterans were coming back and there was no place for high school kids to play," Brunswick added.

That's no longer an issue, thanks to the ACME Baseball Congress.

"We call it our Spring Training," Miller City head coach Dusty Pester said. "We have a chance to play in the summer time and be together."

His Wildcats are among more than 120 teams competing in ACME.

Reduced travel and familiarity provide players a unique option during the summer. Which is what enticed soon-to-be Defiance senior & All-Ohio member David Jimenez to stay home.

"Being around my friends is really a key part of my life. I wouldn't be anywhere near where I am, without them," Jimenez said. "I think it's important to grow because it's what you're going to see in the Spring, right. Travel ball, you're seeing kids from different states and you're not going to see them much. So, it gets you accustomed to what you're going to see and who you're going to be playing against."

Pester added "Kids have a lot of options in the summertime. They can play different sports, they can travel. But ACME baseball gives us a chance to stay home and play with their team, whom they'll play with next year, and hopefully start building some of that chemistry."

ACME itself is continuing to build. This season alone saw a change to boost recognition for players.

"We reached out to the coaches, players & parents this past offseason and asked them what they wanted," ACME Commissioner Ben Mauch said. "That's one thing they wanted. We're really pushing social media with Twitter, a little bit of Facebook, but the kids like Twitter. So, we're trying to give them that exposure."

Great crowd for our championship game tonight! #JRACME22 pic.twitter.com/q63wQtSVDC — ACME Baseball (@AcmeCongress) July 11, 2022

On Monday, the junior ACME State Championship game in Defiance drew the biggest crowd of the season. Reaffirming the continued work of this northwest Ohio organization.

"Our major focus isn't increasing teams, it's just making ACME better," Mauch said.