BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Otsego High Schools Abby Gase just continues to impress. We talked to her almost exactly one year ago as she was trying to get adaptive swimming in to the Ohio High School Athletic Association. It worked and this past week, she was able to swim in the District Tournament.

We've documented Gase's story, she has an autoimmune disease that left her left leg completely paralyzed and her right leg partially paralyzed. She's been to the Para-Pan games in Peru to represent the United States and she's been a huge voice for inclusion.

They had their first ever district swim meet for adaptive swimming. Next year swimmers will get the chance to compete for a state championship when that wasn't even an option a year ago.

"It was amazing," said Gase. "Thinking why dont they have this adaptive swimming at a state or high school level, to then it actually happened. Hearing about it is one thing, but then actually getting to compete is a whole other level."