Abby Steiner helps Team USA win another gold on 4x400-meter relay

Steiner, a Dublin Coffman graduate, ran the second leg on Sunday.

EUGENE, Ore. — Dublin Coffman graduate and track and field standout Abby Steiner helped Team USA win another gold medal at the world championships on Sunday.

Steiner ran the second leg of the 4x400-meter relay to help give the Americans their record 33rd medal of the meet.

Sydney McLaughlin anchored the relay and turned a .73-second lead into a 2.93-second laugher on the anchor lap, adding this burst of speed to the world record she set two nights earlier in the 400 hurdles.

The U.S. won the women's race in 3 minutes, 17.79 seconds.

The 33 medals was three more than the U.S. collected in 2017.

Steiner ran the second leg of the 4x100-meter relay on Saturday to help win gold.