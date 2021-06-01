65-year old still excelling at roller hockey at Ottawa Park

The roller hockey league at Ottawa Park is made up of guys in their 20's, 30's and 40's, and then there's Frank Cousin. He's 65 and he's still got it.

TOLEDO, Ohio — They say age is just a number, right?

Well, a local man is proving just that. He plays roller hockey with guys half his age and he's holding his own.

"These guys are some of the best kids around," said Frank Cousin.

The roller hockey league at Ottawa Park is made up of guys in their 20's, 30's and 40's, and then there's Frank Cousin. He's 65 years old but he's still got it!

A defenseman turned goalie has been playing since the 70's.

"It keeps me young," said Cousin. "People are amazed I'm 65. I don't act it, I try my best not to act old. Things are a little slower now. I mean, five years ago I was faster than I am now, but I still enjoy playing.

No matter how old he gets... there's nothing like making a big save.

"It feels good," said Cousin. "Especially if I can stop a 2 on 0 and I've done it. To hear them scream, holler, and maybe even cry a little bit when they should have scored and I stopped them, that's been fun."

Frank will play multiple games each weekend, spring through fall. It's the fun atmosphere that keeps him coming back for more.

"I love the game, for one," said Cousin. "It's just fun. I'm out there having fun. I prefer to win, but if I lose, I lose. It's fun to play still.

Frank doesn't have any plans to hang it up anytime soon.