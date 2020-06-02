TOLEDO, Ohio — It was the surprise of a lifetime for Mik Gonzales. On Feb. 1, he became the latest recipient of the Sap Memorial Award.

The Sap Game is held annually in memory of Ken "Sap" Miller, who was co-owner of the Team Toledo Ice House and president of the Toledo Cherokee hockey team until his death five years ago. Proceeds from the game go toward funding local youth hockey programs for children interested in the sport. Prior to puck drop, a member of the organization is recognized every year for his or her service to the team and local youth hockey. This year, the recipient was Mik Gonzales.

Mik was expecting to be the one giving the award to associate head coach Todd Omey. Instead, it was his name that was called. The rink erupted in applause and Mik was visibly shocked. Sap's wife, Michelle Miller, presented the award while Mik wagged a finger in surprise. In his own words, he'd been "boonswaggled."

Mik Gonzales was surprised with the SAP Memorial Award. Gonzales was told he would be presenting the award to assistant coach Todd Omey.

Diane Woodring/WTOL

But the surprises didn't end there for Mik. A banner dropped from above the press box, revealing big, bold, red letters declaring it the "Mik Gonzales Press Box." A fitting dedication for a man who broadcast over 1,000 Toledo Cherokee games from home and on the road and continues to support the team as the team historian.

The recipient of this season's SAP Memorial Award, Mik Gonzales, broadcast over 1,000 games for the Toledo Cherokee.

Diane Woodring/WTOL

"I didn’t even realize I had done over a thousand games in my career. I was doing this for the same reason that players that play, coaches who coach or those who are at the rink every game night … for the love of the game," Mik said in a Facebook post after the game.

Mik Gonzales was overcome with emotion after seeing the dedication of the press box.

Diane Woodring/WTOL

The honor comes during a difficult time for Mik. The day before the Sap Game, his car was totaled after being hit by another driver. In October, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer. The love and support that Mik continues to give the Cherokee was given back that night with family and friends in attendance.

Several alumni of the Cherokee organization also attended the game from as far away as Florida to see the special occasion. The Sap Game is larger than life for players, fans, friends and the Toledo Cherokee organization. Larger than life, just like Sap himself.

A banner above the rink was uncovered as well, black with white lettering, memorializing Sap.

A banner honoring Ken "Sap" Miller was also unveiled before the game.

Diane Woodring/WTOL

The game was kicked off with a ceremonial puck drop by Michelle, joined by her sons Kenny and Kelly on the ice.

Michelle Miller drops the ceremonial puck for the Sap Game.

Diane Woodring/WTOL

Toledo Cherokee forward Alex Miller lays a crushing hit on Freddreon Ward of the Columbus Mavericks.

Diane Woodring/WTOL

Between periods, players from two of the youth Cherokee teams, the 2011s and 2010 Tolles team, participated in a shootout.

Players from the Cherokee youth teams participated in a shootout between periods.

Diane Woodring/WTOL

As for the Sap game itself, the big kids put on a show for the fans. While Toledo started sluggishly, they came out swinging in the third to score five unanswered goals and seal a 6-1 victory over the Columbus Mavericks.

The win was the icing on the cake.

“What a great night. The place was packed, our kids played hard and we honored two great men," said head coach Kenny Miller.

Toledo Cherokee players celebrate their first goal of the game.

Diane Woodring/WTOL

