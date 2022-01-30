49ers fall as LA Rams take NFC Championship and head to Super Bowl

The Rams will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play after Jimmy Garoppolo was pressured by Aaron Donald. Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford for the star-studded Rams (15-5), who began the fourth quarter down 17-7 after wasting a multitude of scoring opportunities.

The matchup was the resumption of an NFC West rivalry that has been tilted heavily in the 49ers' favor for the past six meetings, all won by San Francisco.

The Rams made several bold moves this season to build a team capable of winning it all. The 49ers felt a related urgency heading back to SoFi Stadium, where they rallied from an early 17-point deficit and surged to yet another impressive victory over their California archrivals just three weeks ago.

Los Angeles will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals in two weeks for Super Bowl 56 in Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium.

LTs Williams, Whitworth active for NFC title game; Rapp out

Left tackle Trent Williams is active for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game, while safety Taylor Rapp is inactive for the Los Angeles Rams. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and receiver Van Jefferson are active for the Rams. Whitworth's backup, Joseph Noteboom, is inactive with a pectoral injury.

The 33-year-old Williams sprained his ankle last week, but vowed to play despite missing practice all week. Rapp hasn't played since he incurred a concussion in the Rams' regular season-ending loss to the 49ers three weeks ago. Whitworth injured his knee in the Rams' victory over the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago, missing last week's playoff victory at Tampa Bay.