2020: A year in photos

A photograph is known to be worth a thousand words, so here’s a look back at the photos that shaped 2020.

WASHINGTON — The year 2020 has been nothing short of unprecedented.

A global pandemic upended everyday life, the summer Olympics, professional and collegiate sports seasons, employment, a presidential election, and so much more. More than 72 million people have tested positive for the virus worldwide and 16 million have been killed. In the United States alone, more than 16 million contracted the virus by mid-December with another 1 million being infected every week. At least 300,000 Americans have died from it.

There were record-setting wildfires, hurricanes and tropical storms.

There was turmoil over police brutality in the United States after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others. It caused protests to erupt across the country and the world to demand change.

Prominent figures like NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and "Black Panther" actor Chadwick Boseman died this year.

President Donald Trump was impeached, but acquitted at the beginning of 2020. As the year closed, he lost the presidential race to Joe Biden. The former vice president was last candidate standing in a record field that saw more than 25 Democrats run for the nomination including Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and surprise newcomer Pete Buttigieg.

These are just a few highlights of the events that took place throughout this year.

