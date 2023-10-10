How to view the partial annular solar eclipse in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan this Sunday

Although Ohio and other parts of the U.S. will be treated to a total solar eclipse in 2024, a preview comes to the area in the form of a partial annular eclipse.

TOLEDO, Ohio — While much of the northern hemisphere eagerly awaits the 2024 total solar eclipse, Sunday's annular eclipse will provide a unique - albeit partial, in most areas including the Midwest- preview for what's to come next year.

On Sunday afternoon, a total annular eclipse will pass over the northwest and southwest U.S., before moving into the Yucatan Peninsula and South America. While only parts of Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas will be in the path of totality, the entire contiguous U.S. will at least see a partial annular eclipse.

In Ohio and Michigan, the moon will eclipse about 40 to 50 percent of the sun. Provided you have the proper safety glasses, the event will still be a spectacular and interesting sight.

Where can you see the partial annular eclipse?

Although you can see the eclipse anywhere, even to some extent with cloudy skies, you will need to make sure you have the proper safety glasses to view the event; not doing so will result in severe damage to your eyes.

Bowling Green State University is hosting a viewing event for the eclipse Sunday. The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the BGSU planetarium, followed by a viewing event featuring sun-filter telescopes and free filter glasses for safe observation of the event. The viewing event will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. outside the planetarium.

WTOL 11 has reached out to other institutions regarding plans for Sunday's eclipse but has yet to hear back. This story will be updated when further information becomes available.





Safety

Never look at the sun - eclipse or not - without special solar eclipse safety glasses, which are different from sunglasses. Read more from NASA about eclipse safety here. NASA does not endorse any particular brand of solar eclipse viewing glasses, so be extremely careful if you choose to purchase them online.

No glasses? You're not necessarily out of luck: you can always do it the old-fashioned way and create a pinhole projector box, provided the skies are mostly clear. Instructions to create one can be found here.

What is an annular eclipse?

If you saw the 2017 solar eclipse, which was partially visible in the Midwest, you will probably notice that Sunday's event will be different from the one six years ago. That's because an annular solar eclipse occurs under slightly different conditions than a total solar eclipse.

During a total solar eclipse, the moon is situated between the sun and Earth at just the right position that the moon completely blocks out - or eclipses - the sun, casting a shadow on Earth. During an annular eclipse, the same conditions must be met: that is, the moon must be between the Earth and sun.

However, an annular eclipse differs in that it occurs when the apparent size of the moon is smaller than that of the sun, occurring when the moon is at its furthest point from the Earth, according to NASA. At its closest, the moon is approximately 221,500 miles from Earth. At its furthest, it is approximately 252,700 miles from Earth. These two distances, known as perigee and apogee respectively, are also important in affecting Earth's tides.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon is at apogee, which affects what the solar eclipse looks like from Earth. When the moon is close enough to Earth, it is able to completely eclipse the sun as it is visible from Earth. When the moon is further away, its size as it appears in the sky is not large enough to completely cover the sun.

As a result, an annular eclipse looks like a black dot with a "ring of fire" surrounding it. Unlike a total solar eclipse, the sun's corona will not be visible. The photo from NASA below depicts a total annular eclipse.



