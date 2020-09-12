Search goes on for 2 workers after Ohio power plant collapse

The coal-fired generating station opened in 1982 and was closed in May 2018.

Workers using heavy equipment searched Friday for two workers missing since the power plant that was being demolished in southern Ohio collapsed early Wednesday.

Authorities have said the rescue efforts have shifted into a recovery mission.

It wasn't known what caused the Killen Generating Station to collapse. The coal-fired generating station opened in 1982 and closed in May 2018. It is located some 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Cincinnati.

Crews located two workers and rescuers had to dig for hours to free a third. They were taken to a hospital, and their conditions weren't made public.

An attorney for the Detroit-based Adamo Group demolition company said in a statement Friday that it couldn't discuss employees for reasons of privacy and confidentiality.