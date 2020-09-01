BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Humane Society will be closed for two-and-a-half weeks for renovations on roughly 95 percent of their flooring.

The exact dates the shelter will be closed are from January 16 until February 4, which means no business operations will happen at all during that time.

"It's a much needed project that needs to occur. We've been planning for this financially for a while," said Wood County Humane Shelter Manager, Erin Moore.

During the closure, the shelter will get new epoxy flooring installed and new kennel doors for the dogs.

According to the shelter manager, years of fundraising and donations are what made the renovation possible.

"As you look around the shelter at the flooring you can see. We've tried to paint and repair the best that we can but for safety and sanitary purposes we really do need to tackle this project," said Moore.

Animals that are still in the shelter on January 15, when the doors close, will go to foster homes.

During that time it also means the shelter will not be able to accept any animals.

"Toledo Area Humane Society has graciously offered to assist with medical emergencies with stray cats so the public is urged to contact them during this time and the Wood County Dog Shelter is able to assist with owner-surrendered dogs," said Moore.

More information on what to do with animals if you're a Wood County resident during the temporary closure can be found here.

