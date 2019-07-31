BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Health Department has created a survey because they understand farming is a way of life for some people and not being able to plant crops can have a direct impact on their health.

The nine-question survey, located on the Health Department's Facebook page, focuses on people's thoughts on the impact and what the health department can do to help.

From the results of the survey, the health department hopes they can create ways to help people who may be affected by the farming problems.

"We're interested in looking at whether there's an event we can host, where we can provide information or just a forum for them to talk to each other. We think it's important for them to communicate with each other on these's issues to take care of their family and their friends and the people that they know," said Wood County Health Department's, Alex Aspacher.

The survey is open to everyone because it's not just farmers who are impacted by the inability to plant crops.

Aside from the survey, the Health Department is encouraging people to check in with their local farmers and watch for sign and symptoms of stress.

There is no end date for this survey.

Those with the health department said as long they are receiving responses, it will keep it open.

If you'd like to take the survey click the link here.