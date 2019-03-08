BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — As people get older, they become more home bound making it harder to interact with other people, but the Wood County Committee on Aging has done something to change that.

More than a year ago Lisa Myers realized an increased need for socialization in people of the older community .

They created a program called Friendly Visitors.

Volunteers spend an hour each week with an older adult visiting, getting to know them, and maybe playing a game or puzzle with them.

Myers considers her program a win-win because both parties get something out of it.

"It's really beneficial for both the older adult as well as the volunteer. We've gotten really good feedback from the volunteers, they really are enjoying it and it's really fulfilling for them to give back and to build this relationship with an older adult," said Director of Social Services, Lisa Myers.

There are currently 10 volunteers, but they are always looking for more.

There are some requirements to become a volunteer; you must be at least 21 years old, pass a background test, and be willing to do the program for six months.

If you are looking to volunteer, contact Lisa Myers at the Wood County Committee on Aging by calling 419-353-5661 or email at lmyers@wccoa.net.