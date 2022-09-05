Wolf secured after 'briefly breaching its habitat' at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: What we know

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says they have resumed normal operations after a wolf breached its habitat Monday morning.
Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications for the zoo, provided the following statement about the incident to 3News shortly before noon: "This morning a Mexican Gray Wolf was secured by staff after briefly breaching its habitat. No guests or employees were harmed. This incident remains under investigation. The zoo is safe for guests and has resumed normal operations."
Cleveland Zoo officials did not provide any additional details, but stay with 3News as we will update this story when more information is released.
