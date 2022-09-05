x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Wolf secured after 'briefly breaching its habitat' at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: What we know

'No guests or employees were harmed.'
Credit: Jesse Hudson
Photo provided by Jesse Hudson.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says they have resumed normal operations after a wolf breached its habitat Monday morning.

Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications for the zoo, provided the following statement about the incident to 3News shortly before noon: "This morning a Mexican Gray Wolf was secured by staff after briefly breaching its habitat. No guests or employees were harmed. This incident remains under investigation. The zoo is safe for guests and has resumed normal operations."

Cleveland Zoo officials did not provide any additional details, but stay with 3News as we will update this story when more information is released.

MORE HEADLINES:

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on Aug. 18, 2022.

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? You can download the free WKYC app and get updates right on your phone: Android, Apple.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

WTOL 11's Trent Croci checks out Artemis-related science at Imagination Station

Before You Leave, Check This Out