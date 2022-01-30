Winter weather creates special challenges for firefighters

A few simple changes around the home during the cold winter months could be the difference in preventing a fire or could make fighting fires easier for firefighters.

With the temperatures consistently below freezing in January and February, people are always looking to find ways to stay warm.

But the way you heat your house can sometimes be dangerous.

"People will do all kinds of crazy things. They'll turn their ovens on and open the doors. Obviously, that doesn't vent if you have a gas oven and can cause some carbon monoxide issues. People will use space heaters too close to flammable objects. We still see some kerosene heaters, still see some chimneys, fireplaces that aren't maintained properly," said Lt. Kelly Norris of the Whitehouse Fire Department.

And when a house catches fire during the winter, it makes the job a lot more difficult for first responders.

When firefighters are out in subfreezing temperatures, any leaking water can quickly turn to ice, creating a more hazardous site.

"The most common thing for us is slips, trips, and falls. Getting access into people's houses. I've gone on a couple of calls where the driveways still aren't shoveled, sidewalks still aren't shoveled. We have to be careful getting in, and then getting people out of the houses," said Norris.

More importantly, first responders can't get to work if they can't get to a fire hydrant.

"When it comes to hydrants, people need to be aware. When the snow gets deep, clear them. Clean usually 3 feet around them," said Norris.

A hydrant that's not cleared or doesn't work could force a crew to rely on the next nearest hydrant a few hundred feet away and only delay them from doing their job.

Norris says if you think your hydrant is not working, you can contact your local water department. They will make sure it is in working order.