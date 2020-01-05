KENT, Ohio — Their names were Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroeder.

They lost their lives 50 years ago on the campus of Kent State University, after the Ohio National Guard opened fire on an anti-war protest.

Nine other students were wounded.

This weekend their memories will be honored through a virtual May 4 50th commemoration featuring messages and interviews with survivors and past speakers.

In addition, several well-known musicians including David Crosby, Graham Nash, Jerry Casale, Jesse Colin Young and others will reflect on how the tragic day impacted their music and careers.

Other special content on the May 4 50th commemoration website includes the newly recorded “May 4th Voices” play by David Hassler, which features the voices of actress Tina Fey and her husband, Kent State alumnus Jeff Richmond.

You can listen to that recording HERE.

For the first time, the annual candlelight march and vigil will be observed virtually through social media. Participants are encouraged to post a picture of a lit candle and use the hashtag #KentStateMay4.

On Monday, the centerpiece of the online commemoration will include a special video tribute to be aired at noon HERE.

It will feature newly recorded messages from several students who were wounded, a never-before-seen performance from David Crosby and the Sky Trails band, and recently discovered color footage from the tragic day.

The university is urging members of the public to follow travel restrictions and avoid coming on campus to reduce the spread of COVID-19. No part of the virtual program will take place there.

