Whitney Wade's family reacts to Ofari Smith arrest: "He needs to be dead too."

Moelisa Young says Smith's arrest has been the best news in what has otherwise been a tragic month.

The pain of losing Whitney Wade weighs heavily on her sister Moelisa Young, but now that pain is replaced with relief.

"It's the best feeling in the world," Young said in reaction to the news of suspected murderer Ofari Smith's arrest.

Young says Wade's family can breathe again.

"It was a big weight lifted off of me. I called our brothers, and they said the same thing. A big weight lifted," Young said.

U.S. Marshals picked Smith up in Adrian, Mich. Tuesday. Young said friends were helping him hide, evading police.

"They hid this boy for over a week for a crime that he committed," Young said.

Police say Smith stabbed Wade multiple times, killing the mother of two of his children, and leaving five kids behind. Young said if there was abuse in the relationship, Wade didn't talk about it with her.

"We never knew that these things were happening to my sister. She never spoke on it. She never showed no signs of anything."

But she still wants anyone suffering through an abusive relationship to know as long as you can talk to someone, it's not too late.

"Y'all can speak up. There's so much help out here for domestic violence victims. Speak up," Young said.

Ultimately, Young believes Smith should face the same fate as her sister, calling for the death penalty.

"I want him to suffer like he made my sister suffer. I want him to get the chair. I want something. I feel like he don't need to be living. He took my sister away from five kids, and I feel like he needs to be dead too."