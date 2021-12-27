Whitmer signs bill so non-teaching staff can work as subs

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan public schools can use non-teaching staff as substitute teachers the rest of the academic year under a law designed to address a shortage during the coronavirus pandemic.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that she signed the bill last week, calling it a “temporary stopgap."
It lets secretaries, paraprofessionals and other school employees without a teaching certificate work as subs if they have a high school diploma or equivalency certificate.
The Republican-sponsored legislation was approved by lawmakers on largely party lines.
Michigan generally requires subs to have an associate’s degree or at least 60 hours of college credit.
