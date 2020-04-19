LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s governor says she is eager to loosen businesses restrictions while also avoiding new flareups of the coronavirus illness that has killed nearly 2,400 people in the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Sunday a lack of virus testing supplies is delaying such steps but maintains most residents support her actions despite a protest drawing thousands of people to the Michigan Capitol this past week.

Whitmer argued Sunday that Michigan has the capability to triple the level of testing being done, but are lacking needed supplies that the federal government could help provide.

Michigan officials on Sunday reported 83 additional deaths.

