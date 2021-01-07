Whitmer: Over 1 million Michiganders registered for vaccine lottery

As of July 4, 61.9% of Michigan residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, according to the MDHHS.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that over a million Michiganders have registered for the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.

The lottery-style raffle was announced Thursday, July 1 in an effort to increase the vaccination rate in Michigan. As of July 4, 61.9% of Michigan residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, according to the MDHHS.

“The response by Michiganders to the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes is outstanding,” said Gov. Whitmer. “It’s exciting to see so many people signing up for the sweepstakes as they are the best messengers who can encourage their family and friends to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and help answer any questions they have about the process.”

The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes giveaways include:

$1 Million Drawing. There is one $1M Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older.

There is one $1M Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older. $50,000 Daily Drawings. There are 30 $50,000 Daily Drawing prizes available for Michiganders age 18 and older.

There are 30 $50,000 Daily Drawing prizes available for Michiganders age 18 and older. $2 Million Drawing. There is one $2 Million Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older.

There is one $2 Million Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older. Scholarship Drawing. There are nine Scholarship Drawing prizes available for Michiganders between ages 12-17 whose parents enter on their behalf. Each Scholarship Drawing prize consists of a four-year Michigan Education Trust (MET) Charitable Tuition Program contract (valued at $55,000) that may be used to pay for tuition and mandatory fees at a college or university in accordance with MET terms and conditions.

►To sign up click here or visit www.MIShotToWin.com

