x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

news

Gov. Whitmer extends ban on visitors at nursing homes

Facilities must make “best efforts” to help residents communicate with people by phone or electronic devices.
Credit: AP
FILE - In a June 17, 2020, file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, extended Michigan's coronavirus emergency declaration through Aug. 11, citing an uptick in new cases over the past three weeks. The move, which was expected, allows the Democratic governor to keep in place various orders designed to curb COVID-19, including certain business closures, limits on gatherings, a mask requirement and longer unemployment benefits. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended a ban on family visitors at nursing homes and congregate care sites through Aug. 31.

There’s an exception for people who want to see someone in serious or critical condition or in hospice care. Whitmer's office announced an extension of her previous order Thursday night.

Facilities must make “best efforts” to help residents communicate with people by phone or electronic devices.

Some people in nursing homes and assisted-living centers have only seen visitors through their window.  

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.