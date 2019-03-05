OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Thursday makes it just one day away from welcoming thousands of bird enthusiast to our area for the Biggest Week in American Birding.

But will the recent wet weather impact the birds they see?

The Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge along Lake Erie is one of the many hot spots for bird watching this week.

But with it already being a wetland, with the extensive rain, it has seen some flooding this week.

Rebecca Lewis, Visitors Services Specialist at the refuge says no roads or trails are currently closed, but they are pretty muddy.

But, if a strong enough wind comes off of the lake, they will probably have to close roads to traffic.

"We put a lot of money into our roads to get them ready for this, and we just can't ruin them with all of the traffic. but, we would get it open as soon as we can," said Lewis

Lewis said no level of inclimate weather will keep the veteran birders away from seeing the migratory birds here.

But the mud and rain might be a hurdle for the more casual or inexperienced birder.

She said there will still be plenty of events happening indoors as well, and if the weather remains wet, to plan ahead.

"Raincoats are good, a hat, gloves. It's a lot colder here on the lake than it is off of the lake. Even 10 miles, you're going to have a different temperature, especially with the northeast winds," said Lewis.

And in the event that more rain or high winds off of the lake do end up closing some trails or roads, we will be the first to tell you on air or online.