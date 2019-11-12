TOLEDO, Ohio — Permanent Skin Artistry in west Toledo is doing a different type of toy drive where you could possibly get a tattoo.

'Toys for Tatts' is the first ever toy drive that Permanent Skin Artistry Tattoo shop is holding to help kids in our area who are affected by drug addiction.

Those who drop off toys with a value of at least $10 will be entered into a drawing where two people will be chosen for a $250 tattoo gift certificate.

The owner said starting this drive is something that was important for her.

"My family has been affected by addiction. My son is in recovery, I have another son that's in recovery. It hits everybody and the children are the ones who are so innocent and it's a way to give back to the community," said shop owner, Cindy Taylor-Miller.

They have partnered with Team Recovery and their family outreach program to make sure those kids have presents on Christmas.

The owner said the people dropping off toys makes you realize how many people care about families who suffer from addiction. They are planning on doing the drive again.

The last day to drop off toys is December 14th and they will do the drawing on December 17th.

The address for Permanent Skin Artistry Tattoo is 3232 W. Sylvania Ave. at Secor Rd.

